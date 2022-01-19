Scarce labor reshaping workforce

Dawn Rye | Writer

More than a year and a half into the pandemic, scarce workers are still missing, leaving the workforce with the power to reshape company environments, increase wages, and offer more benefits. Employers are overhauling their business models to adjust for the labor shortage.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the absence of laborers leaves employers struggling to fill more than 10 million job openings to meet soaring consumer demands. Workers are quitting at or near the highest rates on record in manufacturing, retail, trade, transportation and utilities, as well as professional and business services.

The prospect of a smaller labor force could make it especially hard for large employers to meet hiring ambitious workers. Employees are reaping the benefits of significant pay raises. At the same time, many businesses are responding to higher wage costs by boosting the workers’ output, with productivity up to five percent more from the first quarter of 2020 through the second quarter of 2021.

The reasons for the labor shortages are myriad and often interrelated. Day-care centers, short of workers, are turning away families. The number of people employed in childcare was down by 108,700, or 10.4 percent, in September 2021.

Get N Go in Parker is looking full-time Food Service position. Employees at Get n Go know it’s a customer-first culture, with a face-paced environment, benefits and starting pay is $14.00 an hour

The Parker School District is in immediate need of substitute teachers for all grade levels and full-time custodians wanted. Contact the Parker School District or email resume to Donavan.Deboer@k12.sd.us. 

Jones’ Food Center hires full-time and part-time positions with flexible hours. Jones’ Food Center is proudly operated with solid business practices. These include superior customer service, competitive prices, top-quality products and value to all shoppers. Anyone interested in applying should stop at Jones’ Food Center located at 27516 SD-44. 

Ace Hardware —Parker is locally owned and operated across the globe. They are about

helping neighbors because each of our stores is a part of your community. We are all committed to being “the Helpful Place” by offering our customers personal service. Currently, they are not hiring but will take an application for future openings. Stop at the location 1105 E 6th St. to fill out more information. 

