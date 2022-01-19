School Board views Phase II renovation options

Dawn Rye | Writer

Phase I of the elementary addition began in the fall of 2021 for the Parker School. So far, the process on Phase I is running smoothly; elementary students should be moved into their new building in 2023.

During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, Keith Thompson of Koch Hazard discussed Phase II of renovating the gym area, adding a CTE (Career and Technical Education) shop and a second level addition estimated to be completed by 2024.

Thompson briefly talked about hiring Fiegen Construction for Phase II and said he believed they were doing a great job on Phase I so far. He noted Koch Hazard has no concerns on their end and would like the Parker School Boards approval to keep Fiegen staff on site to start Phase II.

Superintendent Donavan DeBoer reiterated that Fiegen staff are great to work with; they are transparent and communication is constant every step of the way. He noted it would be advantageous to stick with Fiegen because they know the facility.

Board member Ransom Jones commented that he liked the continuity. It sounds like a well-thought-out process and the school could continue to build a relationship with Fiegen.

Thompson reviewed Phase II options that include a pre-engineering steel building for the shop and precast masonry for the new gym from the exterior perspective. The lower portion includes the district vehicle garage, shop and shop classroom. Option two changes the entire project to brick and masonry, which matches the rest of the facility. Option three and four start to add second-level spaces. Option three towards the 1938 building would provide an extra classroom stacked above the lower-level classroom with mechanical storage. Option four would raise the roof due to having the capacity already in place. Thompson explained he doesn’t have pricing for each option, however, the footprint fills out the remaining corner of the property.

The second level, above the locker rooms, would consist of an elevator or mechanical space. An option which could potentially set up access to the existing mezzanine. When it comes to CTE/Shop area, it would be 14 feet floor to floor.

School President Jason Chester questioned the price difference between steel and masonry.

Thompson said the masonry material would cost more and the other factor is scheduled control of available material six months out after ordering. Masonry is available and a higher quality building for future purposes.

Chester asked Thompson to ballpark a number when adding a second-level addition. Thompson stated it’s essentially going for $60.00 a square foot to finish and the sidewall remodels.

DeBoer said best case scenario is if the school could have the shop at maximum capacity with a wrestling area and weight room in the upper level. That would keep everything here on the campus for students to use.

Board member Jim Even noted the school is running out of land space; he feels up is the way to go.

Thompson would bring pricing options to the following board meeting.