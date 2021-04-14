Semi slips off road

On Monday, April 19, a side dump trailer and semi tipped onto its side just north of Parker. Two weeks ago, construction began on SD Hwy 19 as a portion of the road is being replaced. The trucking company owner said the driver got too close to the edge of the road and rolled the truck onto its side. No one was hurt in the accident. Crews worked with both an excavator and road maintainer to upright the truck. Photo/Dawn Rye

