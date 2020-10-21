Senior Citizens holding strong despite COVID

October 21st, 2020

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor
Fifty years ago, senior citizens in and around Parker started working to create a senior citizen center. In May, 1971, 40 members attended the group’s first meeting and nearly five decades later, the organization is still going strong with 44 members.
Through the years the group has seen many changes, from meetings held at city hall to a building on Main Street and even a new location about 15 years ago.
Today, the seniors are working to maintain their organization amid a pandemic. Due to COVID-19, the group has not been able to hold any sort of fundraisers or their monthly meetings. However, in an effort to try to bring some normalcy to their annual events, the group is hosting their annual trick or treat event, with a twist. This year, the giveaway, which will be held on Halloween, will be held in front of the Parker Community Building on Parker’s Main Street. Senior’s will be set up on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. and will be handing out treats to trick-or-treaters.
Treasurer Violet Vail said that they hope others will join them for this outside, social distancing event that is open to all.
“COVID won’t last forever, but we want people to know that the senior center isn’t planning on going anywhere and we will be here when the pandemic is over,” said Vail.
The group is hoping that once COVID clears up, the center will be able to offer more activities to the seniors.

