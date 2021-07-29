She waited her whole life to meet him

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Army National Guard is a unique branch of the U.S. military with state and federal responsibilities. Soldiers have deployed to serve with distinction in every major conflict of the nation and beyond. They respond to domestic emergencies such as natural disasters and support military operations overseas. Long-time Army National Guard member First Lieutenant Andrew Hanson has served his country for the last 18 years. Recently, Hanson returned home from Africa after nine months on deployment to meet his newborn daughter for the first time. A sign saying, “I’ve waited my whole life to meet you”, greeted him.

Hanson grew up in Chancellor and moved to Parker about 15 years ago after returning from Iraq after being on a 15 month deployment to be closer to family. He was then deployed in 2010 to Afghanistan for a year. Africa was his third deployment in his life long National Guard career. He is currently employed at NuGen Energy in Marion.

Hanson said his wife, Amy, who is originally from Wagner, recently gave birth to their four-month-old daughter Adeline Eliane. The duo both agreed on the middle name Eliane because it was Hanson’s grandmother’s middle name, who passed away while Hanson was deployed and before Adeline was born.

He said he met his wife after coming out of a bad relationship. She is an amazing woman who is very supportive of his military career. Hanson commented that when he met his wife, he moved through life differently, and now the duo works excellent in correlation to each other.

The couple found out about the pregnancy in July of last year. Hanson said that they were actively trying to conceive before he left overseas, but he was only able to attend one doctor’s appointment in August before shipping out.

Hanson deployed to Africa at the end of August and during his deployment, his wife delivered their daughter. Even though he missed his daughter’s birth and the couple’s first wedding anniversary, he knew it would all work out.

He explained he was stationed in the “Horn” of Africa in Djibouti and worked with the joint command to support the East African continent. He worked in the CJ44, the engineering component of the Africom engineers, which does all the construction for places in Somalia. They also worked on base camp with projects that were not considered military construction; building schools, libraries, and clinics, which allowed him travel all over Djibouti.

Hanson said he was not the only family member on deployment. His brother-in-law Will Hangman, First Sargent of the 196 MEB, cousin Casey Lanning is a Lieutenant and niece Taylor Hagman-Scott, E4, was part of the CJ4 administrative assistant. The family made sure they ate supper together every Saturday night and brunch Sunday morning after church.

Now that Hanson is back, “America is amazing” people don’t understand their luxury compared to the counties he has visited during his deployments.

He can retire in two years; however, his dream job would be to rank as Major Hanson. Hanson said he enjoys being part of the South Dakota National Guard. He likes the missions and the support soldiers receive. He noted that he is still an asset engineer for the National Guard.

Hanson stated Parker is a heavy National Guard community and some of the best recruits come out of the Parker School District. He explained that the Parker community officers are working their way to higher leadership roles, including Austin Licht, Landon Leberman and Kordell Buyck.

He encourages young people to join the guards because it gives people opportunities they might only dream of and they get to blow things up. During his career, the guards have given him a lot of freedom and options in life. However, he sacrifices to get those things and time he will never get back from being on deployment. He has been to every continent except Australia and Antarctica. His missions allowed him to travel to Africa, South America, Europe and Southeast Asia.