Sheriff Luke takes academy course to sharpen his leadership skills

Dawn Rye | Writer

Leadership development has never been more relevant as the skills that leaders hold are in demand today. The Professional Development Academy has custom curriculums to address specific leadership needs and transfer knowledge to our future leaders.

Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke said he is taking part in the program after having the opportunity to apply for a grant.

Luke grew up in Marion, where he watched his parent’s involvement in the fire department and ambulance world. He said he started working as a deputy in 2008 and 2018, he was appointed sheriff.

He explained this program would help him grow in his leadership role and his capabilities. Luke noted he received the grant allowing him to take part in the Professional Development Academy.

“I’m always looking to help myself grow, do better and help the office move forward,” commented Luke.

Luke said his second week shows participants the potential for being a positive leader, which is more in depth on interacting with people. He noted it comes down to how someone speaks in public and how the public portrays his office. Luke explained on the fourth week, the course goes over leadership rules and oath.

He said the most exciting part is their instructor is General Colin Powell from the Bush administration. There are videos from the CEO of McDonald’s, Fiji Films and the University of Pennsylvania. He noted this provides good insight from people that have been in the leadership role forever.

Luke commented that his goal is to grow into a better leader and learn more about the leadership role in depth. He said hopefully, this will sharpen his skills that he had created on his own in the last few years as sheriff.

Some challenges he will face in the course are speaking to a large group of people and hopes it will allow him to step out of his comfort zone with public speaking. Luke noted he’s required to discuss the weekly session with his group of 800 participants and he wants to engage himself when it comes to being the front and center of a crowd.