Shopping trends for 2021

By | Posted December 2nd, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The pandemic has changed the way people are shopping, but not in the cut-and-dry way consumers might think. The future of shopping will not be as simple as a switch to online shopping while brick-and-mortar stores begin the fade away. The retail industry is redefining consumer expectations.  Sustainability concerns are changing availability of consumer goods and retail buying experiences. 

Locally, we find many opinions are split.  Some shoppers like the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping in person, where they get the touchy-feely experience.  Others prefer to skip the trip and let someone bring their online purchases to the front door.

The specialty store industry is composed of small stores that focus their retail selection on a specific range of merchandise, camera equipment stores, bookstores, stationery stores, and pharmacies, along with many other categories. Furthermore, due to the specialized nature of these products, specialty stores frequently have a great deal of merchandise in stock somewhere on their premises. More and more these specialty shops are trending as entrepreneurs take their hobbies and special interests and turn them into a career.

Specialty stores are increasingly facing more competition in their market as other retail outlets offer specialty store merchandise in a more extensive and often more inexpensive setting. As larger stores possess more buying power than typically smaller specialty stores, they can obtain individual stock quickly and retail it at a lower price.

However, people have been buying online products from Amazon for years. Online shoppers’ purchases are dictated by product availability, instead of what consumers want at that time. 

What has changed is the way people think about online vs. in-person shopping as separate categories for separate types of products.

Internet retailing is the modern way of shopping. With the growing penetration of smartphones, mobile devices and internet services, e-commerce has emerged as a major shopping platform in the world. The retail e-commerce market is driven by an increasing number of suppliers selling online and a change in consumers’ buying behavior. The rise of online fresh groceries sales along with growing numbers of prepared food delivery companies entering this space could propel this categories growth by several-fold in the next five years.

Thanks to a higher-than-ever online presence from brands across industries and increased conveniences like faster shipping times overall (even same-day in many cases), consumers have more choices and better access to their options than they ever have before.

Delivering what consumers want (which, spoiler alert, is what content marketing is all about) has become the new business battleground.

