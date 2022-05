Shots fired, Is your community ready for an active shooter?

Melissa Schultz | Writer Alert. Lockdown. Inform. Counter. Evacuate. Those commands are what were used on April 19 when Officer Hendrix implemented a mock active shooter situation at the courthouse in Parker. Deputy Hendrix became certified earlier this year in the ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter and Evacute) program and is now able to instruct…