Slippery Roads Ahead

By | Posted December 2nd, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Driving safely in winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver in South Dakota. After months of mild conditions, it is easy to forget that snow and ice demand particular vehicle preparation. 

Before the winter weather hits, regular tune-ups and maintenance are the starting point for safe driving year-round. In winter, pay special attention to the vehicle’s battery, antifreeze, wipers and windshield washer fluid, ignition system, thermostat, lights, flashing hazard lights, exhaust system, heater, brakes, defroster and oil. Install good winter tires with adequate tread. 

Always check weather conditions before driving in winter. 

How do you know if it’s safe to travel? According to dot.sd.gov, watch the weather forecast. A ‘Winter Storm Watch’ may be issued in advance, which means that there is a possibility of a winter storm affecting your area. A ‘Winter Storm Warning’ indicates the need to be ready for a blizzard that is on its way or already taking place. South Dakota residents can also dial 511 for current road conditions. Locals can visit the Roads to Sioux Falls Facebook page, where current road conditions can be found and shared. 

Even if a driver and their vehicle is prepared, crashes happen. To avoid a possible crash, slowing down is critical in winter driving conditions. Another way to be safe is to increase the distance between vehicles. 

Instead of the usual 3-second following distance, use at least five seconds in winter driving conditions.  The stopping distance can be 10 times longer on icy roads than on dry roads. If the driver loses control on an icy road, it is dangerous to slam on the brakes. The most important thing is to take your foot off the gas pedal so the vehicle reduces speed. If the car has anti-lock brakes, that can help the car from skidding. Regular brakes may need to be pumped to keep them from locking.

According to ready.gov, winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes. Signs include numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin. Take action and use body heat to warm up and do not massage the affected area. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Warm the body first, keep dry and wrap up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

Blizzards can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice and high winds. What happens if the vehicle breaks down in the winter storm? Surviving a winter storm is not easy. Remember to stay in the car to stay dry and keep the body warm until help has arrived. Ensure your vehicles are stocked with blankets, flashlights, jumper cables, flares, cell phone chargers, water and food.

Comments are closed.

  • Hometown Christmas

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    Upcoming Events Dawn Rye | Writer Families and individuals look forward to the hopes and happiness that the Christmas and […]

    THC Spells Big Trouble in Turner County

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    In the late hours of Sunday, Nov. 21, a Turner County deputy was patrolling the area of US Hwy 81 […]

    Shopping trends for 2021

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The pandemic has changed the way people are shopping, but not in the cut-and-dry way consumers […]

    Parker Public Library participates in “Read for the Record”

    December 2nd, 2021
    by

    On Thursday, Oct. 28, Parker Public Library again participated in Jumpstart’s 16 Annual Read for Record since 2014.  Twenty-five children […]

    Make a big impact by shopping small on Small Business Saturday

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Situated between the long lines of Black Friday and the seemingly minute-long online deals of Cyber […]

  • Discussion on medical marijuana cultivation continues

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Running a medical cannabis operation is not for everyone, but it can be profitable and benefit […]

    Be Alert to Scammers over the Holidays

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Hackers and thieves have always targeted the credit card industry. Unfortunately, the most common scams have […]

    Turner County Youth Pheasant Hunt a success

    November 23rd, 2021
    by

    The Turner County Charity Youth Pheasant Hunt was held at Wings of Valor Lodge on Saturday, Oct. 30. Fifteen youth […]

    A new calling for worship

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether families or individuals attend church on Wednesdays or Sundays, the call to worship is the […]

    Medical cannabis regulations discussed in Turner County

    November 18th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer State-level marijuana liberalization policies have been evolving for the past five decades, yet the overall scientific […]

  • What’s Happening

    Donna M. Richards

    86 Nov. 22 Parker Donna M. Richards, 86 of Parker died Monday, Nov. 22, at the Good Samaritan Center in […]

    Gary Kropuenske

    74 Nov. 22 Viborg Gary Kropuenske, 74 former teacher and coach, died Monday, November 22, 2021 at the Pioneer Memorial […]

    Parker School District discuss PBIS program

    Dawn Rye | Writer PBIS (Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports) is a school wide system that implements effective ways to […]