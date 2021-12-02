Slippery Roads Ahead

Dawn Rye | Writer

Driving safely in winter weather can be a challenge for even the most experienced driver in South Dakota. After months of mild conditions, it is easy to forget that snow and ice demand particular vehicle preparation.

Before the winter weather hits, regular tune-ups and maintenance are the starting point for safe driving year-round. In winter, pay special attention to the vehicle’s battery, antifreeze, wipers and windshield washer fluid, ignition system, thermostat, lights, flashing hazard lights, exhaust system, heater, brakes, defroster and oil. Install good winter tires with adequate tread.

Always check weather conditions before driving in winter.

How do you know if it’s safe to travel? According to dot.sd.gov, watch the weather forecast. A ‘Winter Storm Watch’ may be issued in advance, which means that there is a possibility of a winter storm affecting your area. A ‘Winter Storm Warning’ indicates the need to be ready for a blizzard that is on its way or already taking place. South Dakota residents can also dial 511 for current road conditions. Locals can visit the Roads to Sioux Falls Facebook page, where current road conditions can be found and shared.

Even if a driver and their vehicle is prepared, crashes happen. To avoid a possible crash, slowing down is critical in winter driving conditions. Another way to be safe is to increase the distance between vehicles.

Instead of the usual 3-second following distance, use at least five seconds in winter driving conditions. The stopping distance can be 10 times longer on icy roads than on dry roads. If the driver loses control on an icy road, it is dangerous to slam on the brakes. The most important thing is to take your foot off the gas pedal so the vehicle reduces speed. If the car has anti-lock brakes, that can help the car from skidding. Regular brakes may need to be pumped to keep them from locking.

According to ready.gov, winter storms create a higher risk of car accidents, hypothermia, frostbite. Frostbite causes loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes. Signs include numbness, white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin. Take action and use body heat to warm up and do not massage the affected area. Hypothermia is an unusually low body temperature. A temperature below 95 degrees is an emergency. Signs include shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech, or drowsiness. Warm the body first, keep dry and wrap up in warm blankets, including the head and neck.

Blizzards can bring extreme cold, freezing rain, snow, ice and high winds. What happens if the vehicle breaks down in the winter storm? Surviving a winter storm is not easy. Remember to stay in the car to stay dry and keep the body warm until help has arrived. Ensure your vehicles are stocked with blankets, flashlights, jumper cables, flares, cell phone chargers, water and food.