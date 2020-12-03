Snow removal discussed

Dawn Rye | Writer

Winter is coming and many parts of the state have already received snow. Since the 1800’s, snowstorms have plagued the Northeast, Midwest and stretching across the Great Lakes. What is considered a blizzard? The National Weather Service defines a blizzard as large amounts of falling or blowing snow with winds that exceed 35 miles per hour.

Turner County Highway Superintendent Kent Austin explained the policy of Turner County is to initiate snow removal operations to maintain traffic as long as visibility is adequate for at least five hours.

Austin said that hard surface roads are cleared of two to five inches of snow during regular working hours when snow falls. All 253.5 miles of oil roads and 63 miles of gravel are plowed of the five inches of snow before and during regular workdays, as well as weekends and holidays. He explained it takes a minimum of $1,000.00 per hour for equipment, labor and materials.

He commented that, depending on the day of the week when the snow falls, the crew starts at 5 a.m., with 10 snow routes that take between four to six hours each to make a single round trip.

Austin noted each snowfall could bring new challenges, such as equipment breakdown, vehicles stuck, whiteout conditions, refueling, etc. He said the 10 employees handle only the snow removal equipment and other staff to provide support, including mechanics, tow operators and tracking and reloading salt sanders.

While the county officials are out plowing the county highways, Parker Street Superintendent Mike Jorgenson said about 90 percent of the time city employees are plowing the 160 running blocks in Parker by 3 a.m. He noted this allows people to get to school and head to work. Jorgenson commented city crews are usually done plowing snow by 8 a.m.

Jorgenson explained the city ordinance requires all business to have their sidewalks cleared after 12 hours after the snow is done falling and residents have 48 hours to remove snow from their sidewalk. He said if the city has to remove the snow, the fine will be assessed to the property. Jorgenson recommends if the older generation can’t scoop their sidewalk because of health issues to talk with their neighbors.

