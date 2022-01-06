Social media trends boom in 2022

Dawn Rye | Writer

When visiting the App Store or Google Play and searching “social media,” there are hundreds of apps. With the new trends of Twitch, a live streaming platform that allows creators to interact with their audience in real-time, its leading traffic driver comes from video game enthusiasts.

With over 100 million monthly active users, Discord enables community groups to build their servers or join one created by another member. TikTok, the platform, allows users to film short videos that play on a repetitive loop, just like Vine.

With 10 million active weekly users, Clubhouse leverages synchronous, audio-only connectivity between the audience and the speakers. Houseparty, with 20 million users, is a group video messaging app that allows video chats that can host eight users at a time. Users can video filters, stickers, and other fun effects while a live conversation is in session to make things more fun for everyone in the discussion.

The biggest challenge is knowing what’s appropriate to share and what is not. A good rule of thumb is only to share information that could be said out loud in a room full of your peers. Be sure to think about the recipient’s reaction to the content shared.

Overall, social media interactions encourage two-way communication between people and

even serve as popular channels to post videos and even make jokes. At the same time, these platforms can cause security uproars and privacy for people or places involved.

Recently, a TikTok trend went too far when threatening violence in every school across America that originated from the “Devious Lick” challenge.

Parker Superintendent Donavan DeBoer said every situation with social media trends is different. He noted the school district does have a crisis management plan and the state of South Dakota just allowed the sixth item into executive session about crisis management planning.

When it comes to TikTok, the school receives warnings every other week. DeBoer commented that he doesn’t get worked up about national trends unless it directly involves his school district. If a TikTok video, Instagram post, or Twitter posts where a student is making treats, an investigation will be conducted and consequences will be determined. When it comes to the process, if a staff member hears of a viable threat to the building or a student, it is first to investigate. The crisis management plan kicks in if it’s determined as a likely threat. From lockdown, communication, contact to the sheriff’s office, and information to the community while being vague and precise. The school has to obey specific laws to protect the student’s civil rights.

“Every process is a little bit different,” he commented. When it comes to consequences with a viable threat, the student is looking at expulsions.

He said parents need to make sure the information students provide to them is factual before parents go out on Facebook.

“We want to keep our kids safe. This school district is going to do everything possible to keep our kids safe,” said DeBoer. Parents have to trust that the Parker School District decisions are 99.9 percent the same decisions parents would make to keep their kids safe.

When it comes to threat management, the Parker staff feels they know the students and continue building a trusting relationship with the kids.

DeBoer believes awareness and communication are essential and parents also need to take reasonability for their kids when it comes to social media. He said if parents are going to allow their children on social media, make sure to follow their page.