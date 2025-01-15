Southeastern Electric Cooperative honors employees for years of service

Southeastern Electric Cooperative (SEC) honored six employees and two board members for their years of service.“I want to express my sincere gratitude to these employees and board members for their dedication and contributions to Southeastern Electric,” said Chad Kinsley, CEO of Southeastern Electric Cooperative. “I appreciate their commitment to our cooperative and our members.”Jason Peterson,…
