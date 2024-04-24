Spring music concert held at Irene-Wakonda

I-W seventh-grade girls sing during Thursday’s concert at Irene-Wakonda High School. Riva Sharples | Writer The spring 2024 junior high and high school music concert was held Thursday, April 18, at the Irene-Wakonda High School. The junior high and high school band and choruses presented a lovely program of music. Two I-W seniors were recognized…
