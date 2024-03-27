Alan Astleford | Writer Wednesday, March 20, was a day that brought sadness to the Catholics in Marion as their church building was demolished. The parish was established in 1880 and incorporated in 1881. The church had some notable experiences but the most tragic was the explosion April 10, 1949, that took the lives of…
Latest News
- Parker students sweep 2024 Visual Arts Contest
- St Mary’s church in Marion removed
- Looking back at the last six months
- Monroe man taken into custody after multiple complaints
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary lights up the stage with “Night at the Movies” concert
- Fake spring #2
- The future of the Chancellor Museum
- I-W students participate in band, choral festivals
- Irene-Wakonda celebrates Prom 2024
- Dates announced for swimming lessons in Wakonda