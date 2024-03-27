St Mary’s church in Marion removed

Mar 27, 2024 | Home, News

Alan Astleford | Writer Wednesday, March 20, was a day that brought sadness to the Catholics in Marion as their church building was demolished. The parish was established in 1880 and incorporated in 1881. The church had some notable experiences but the most tragic was the explosion April 10, 1949, that took the lives of…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register