State of emergency declared at the Turner County Courthouse

Dec 28, 2023 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer At last week’s commissioners meeting, Matt Zobel, from ISG Structural Engineers, presented the findings from the life safety assessment conducted on the courthouse. The assessment revealed that several trusses above the courtroom were in need of repair, therefore, the roof above the courtroom was at risk of collapse. Since…

