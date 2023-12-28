Monique R. Hurtado | Staff writer At last week’s commissioners meeting, Matt Zobel, from ISG Structural Engineers, presented the findings from the life safety assessment conducted on the courthouse. The assessment revealed that several trusses above the courtroom were in need of repair, therefore, the roof above the courtroom was at risk of collapse. Since…
Latest News
- NAPA this is Bob…
- State of emergency declared at the Turner County Courthouse
- Viborg-Hurley STEM program has exciting news!
- Crowd turns out to discuss Boondoggle for CO2
- I-W Christmas Concert held
- I-W students get into the holiday spirit with dress up days, hot chocolate bar
- Marion students visit Tieszen home residents
- Janine Marie Horner
- Emily Jean Gross
- Centerville Lady Tornadoes have happy Holiday Classic