Strang hired as principal, head football coach at Irene-Wakonda

James Strang was recently hired as Junior High/High School Principal at Irene-Wakonda, beginning this summer. He will also serve as Head Football Coach for the Eagles (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer While area students may be looking forward to spring activities and then the start of summer break, Irene-Wakonda special education teacher James Strang…