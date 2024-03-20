James Strang was recently hired as Junior High/High School Principal at Irene-Wakonda, beginning this summer. He will also serve as Head Football Coach for the Eagles (photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer While area students may be looking forward to spring activities and then the start of summer break, Irene-Wakonda special education teacher James Strang…
Latest News
- Swan Lake Wind Farm project proposed for Turner County
- Hall indicted on three counts of second-degree murder
- ‘Tension rises during meeting of Chancellor Town Board
- Skeletons in the closet come to light
- Hanson retires after 60 years on Swan Lake Township Board
- Strang hired as principal, head football coach at Irene-Wakonda
- O’Dell presented with Creative Legacy Award
- Love is in the Air!
- Pipeline Bill of Rights
- Doris Gjervik