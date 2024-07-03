Summer Reading Program ends in Irene

Jul 3, 2024 | Home, News

Participants in the Irene Library Summer Reading program listen as Irene resident and local author Cleo Waters talks to them during one of the program’s sessions (Photo/Submitted) Riva Sharples | Writer June was a month filled with fun at the Irene Public Library. More than 35 kids participated in this year’s Summer Reading program at…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register