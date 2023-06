Sunday in the Park happening in Irene June 4

Riva Sharples | Writer If it’s an old-fashioned, community get-together you are looking for, come to Irene this Sunday, June 4, for a day for a day of family-friendly activities in the beautiful North Park. Irene’s Sunday in the Park, an annual event in Irene for many years, offers old-fashioned fun, kicking off with…