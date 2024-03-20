Swan Lake Wind Farm project proposed for Turner County

Mar 20, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, proposes to construct the Swan Lake Wind Project (Project) in Turner and Yankton Counties, South Dakota. The proposed project would involve construction of a 248-megawatt (MW) wind farm generating facility that includes approximately 97 turbines and associated pads, and would interconnect to the Western Area Power…

