Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, proposes to construct the Swan Lake Wind Project (Project) in Turner and Yankton Counties, South Dakota. The proposed project would involve construction of a 248-megawatt (MW) wind farm generating facility that includes approximately 97 turbines and associated pads, and would interconnect to the Western Area Power…
Latest News
- Swan Lake Wind Farm project proposed for Turner County
- Hall indicted on three counts of second-degree murder
- ‘Tension rises during meeting of Chancellor Town Board
- Skeletons in the closet come to light
- Hanson retires after 60 years on Swan Lake Township Board
- Strang hired as principal, head football coach at Irene-Wakonda
- O’Dell presented with Creative Legacy Award
- Love is in the Air!
- Pipeline Bill of Rights
- Doris Gjervik