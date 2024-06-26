Swim lessons underway at Wakonda Pool, off to a busy season

In between the rainy weather, youngsters have been enjoying the Wakonda Pool this season. The biggest day the pool has seen so far was a day in early June when 110 people were in attendance (Photo/Riva Sharples). Riva Sharples | Writer Despite a rainy start, the first sessions of swimming lessons are underway at the…
