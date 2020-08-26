Teaching tomorrow’s leaders

Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor

Over 20 years ago, in Grace Lutheran Church, Hearts in Mind Preschool began. And since then, the preschool has helped educate the minds of hundreds of youngsters in the community. For the past 15 years, kids have been taught in the basement of the Parker Multi-Generational Center, next to the Turner County Courthouse.

But now, for whatever reason, numbers are dwindling and the board of Hearts in Mind is looking to change that.

When school starts next month, on Tuesday, Sept. 8, there is only eight Fancy Fish and eight Busy Bears registered.

The Fancy Fish are for youngsters age three and must be potty trained. Classes are every Monday and Wednesday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and the cost is $100 per month.

Busy Bear kids are ages four to five. Classes are held every Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 to 11 a.m. and Wednesdays from 1-3:30 p.m.

The preschool is currently accepting applications for children who will turn three this fall.

Head teacher Julie Norvell is starting her fourth year at the preschool and is assisted by Lindsay Tuschen.

Board member Jana Christensen said that the board is working to bring awareness to others that the preschool is open and that they are a non-profit agency.

She noted that the only money the preschool brings in is through tuition and even with doing five to six fundraisers a year, the money raised does not cover much besides the teachers’ salaries.

Christensen said she had no idea about the high cost of insurance, payroll taxes and even utilities until she became a board member.

“Those are our biggest bills,” said Norvell.

The preschool has been working with the Parker Public School because superintendent Donavan DeBoer contacted the preschool when the early childhood preschool needed space.

“So they are helping with expenses,” said Christensen.

For some, the current pandemic may be a concern when it comes to going to preschool but Hearts in Mind has a large space to allow youngsters to participate in different centers, while still not being right next to each other.

Norvell said that kids will be able to do these things instead of free-play and all toys will be sanitized after each class period.

Laura Eickholt, board member, said that the preschool would love to partner with some businesses in town, either with one time donations, monthly donations or any other option that they could come up with to help each other.

Christensen noted they would be happy to work with each business to develop a partnership.

“This is not one size fits all,” she said.

The board is also looking for other options to raise funds such as grants and is open to visiting with anyone who might have that sort of experience.

Christensen noted too that she would love for the preschool to be able to have money to set aside for anyone who would like to attend but isn’t able to due to the cost.

Norvell said she knows there are a lot of kids who would struggle if they didn’t have the preschool, on both a personal and academic level.

Eickholt agreed, noting that she thinks everyone knows how important preschool is. Anyone with questions can reach out to Hearts in Mind.

