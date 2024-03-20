‘Tension rises during meeting of Chancellor Town Board

Mar 20, 2024 | Home, News

President and Finance Officer resign Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Another meeting is held in Chancellor, but residents once again walk away frustrated and confused. Many are questioning discrepancies in the legal notices published and the impact it will have on the Recall Election. Chris Ludens filed a recall petition on February 12 to recall…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register