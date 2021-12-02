THC Spells Big Trouble in Turner County

By | Posted December 2nd, 2021 |

In the late hours of Sunday, Nov. 21, a Turner County deputy was patrolling the area of US Hwy 81 near the intersection of 458th Ave. The deputy observed a vehicle traveling towards him at a high rate of speed, with the radar indicating the car traveling at 74 mph in a 65 mph zone. 

The deputy initiated a traffic stop further investigation 7.1 pounds of THC oils, wax, edibles, and marijuana were located in the vehicle. All items were seized along with $318 cash. Both the driver and passenger were arrested and charged with the following: speeding, possession with intent to distribute one pound or more of Marijuana, possession of Marijuana 1-10lbs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, ingesting substance to become intoxicated, and open container in a motor vehicle. A 2014 Ford Taurus was also seized pending further investigation.

While many comments on social media are questioning on the validity of this bust due to the new Marijuana laws, South Dakota State Law 34-2G-1 states allowable amount of cannabis,” means:

(a) Three ounces of cannabis or less; (b) The quantity of cannabis products as established by rules promulgated by the department under § 34-20G-72; (c) If the cardholder has a registry identification card allowing cultivation, three cannabis plants minimum or as prescribed by physician; and (d) If the cardholder has a registry identification card allowing cultivation, the amount of cannabis and cannabis products that were produced from the cardholder’s allowable plants, if the cannabis and cannabis products are possessed at the same property where the plants were cultivated.

Additionally, on Wednesday, November 24, the Supreme Court ruled to overturn Amendment A, which would have legalized recreational marijuana usage in South Dakota.  Governor Kristi Noem issued the following statement in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling:

“South Dakota is a place where the rule of law and our Constitution matter, and that’s what today’s decision is about. We do things right – and how we do things matters just as much as what we are doing. We are still governed by the rule of law. This decision does not affect my Administration’s implementation of the medical cannabis program voters approved in 2020. That program was launched earlier this month, and the first cards have already gone out to eligible South Dakotans.” 

