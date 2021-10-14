The 17th annual Parker Youth Hunt

By | Posted October 14th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

Every time a hunter goes hunting, it is unique, whether it has been for the last 30 years or has just started the outdoor memories coming from the field of pheasant hunting to a tree stand deer hunting. Like many who love to be outdoors and hunt, the Parker Youth Hunt chaperones hope to share their passion for the sport with the youngsters who participate. Hunting is more than a sport; it is a lifestyle that can pass along values such as traditions, respect for the wildlife and learning to enjoy the outdoors.

Youth hunter organizer Byron Nogelmeier said this is the 17th year the Parker Youth Hunt will take place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Wings of Valor lodge south of Parker. He has 18 kids that will be participating in the hunt. These kids are throughout the county that has passed the safe hunt course. The age range is 12 to 14 years old boys and girls and some chaperones work with the hunters one on one. The goal is to have as safe a hunt as possible, so each hunter is allowed one shotgun shell per shot.

Some things that have changed in the last 17 years have been more local support from the community for the event. Residents are aware of the benefits of the youth hunt and giving back over $100,000 to local organizations in 17 years. 

Each youth hunter sells tickers, Parker Marching Band members, or tickets at Jones Food Center, Parker ACE and Parker Pharmacy in Parker.  Security State Bank in Viborg and Chancellor. Merchant State Bank in Freeman, Viborg, Hurley and Irene. Schmidt Country in Marion. The Diamond Room in Sioux Falls or online at:  www.itickets.com.

He explained that one boy and one girl who sold the most tickets would receive a new shotgun. 

This year’s entertainment for the concert is Darryl Worley, an American country music singer and songwriter. Signed to DreamWorks Records Nashville in 1999, Worley released four albums for the label Hard Rain Don’t Last (2000), I Miss My Friend (2002), Have You Forgotten (2003), and Darryl Worley in 2004. The concert will be held at the Parker School Saturday, Oct. 30 at 7 p.m., with doors opening to the public at 6 p.m. At the concert, all veterans will be honored and active military members with their military anthem. 

His goal is to try and bring in great entertainment that is not the Allen Jackson, George Strait, Reba McEntire type fame. However, past entertainers were Jim Ed Brown, Jimmy Fortune, Larry Cortal and Guy Penrod. 

The most exciting part for Nogelmeier is hoping one day the young hunters go out and hunt on their own. They try to make sure the youth hunters have good experience with birds, working with dogs and making memories. The second part, for him, he has made some good friends in the music industry world because of the youth hunt. 

He said this would not be possible without the help of local sponsors and the residents that attended the concert. 

