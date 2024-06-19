“The Adventure Begins” at the Viborg Public Library

Kelly Preheim from Armour, SD, tells attendees of the Viborg Public Library about her trip to the Galapagos Islands. (Photo/Renae Hansen) Renae Hansen | Editor The Viborg Public Library kicked off their summer reading program with a fun and informative presentation by Kelly Preheim of Armour, SD. Preheim has been a teacher at Armour Elementary…