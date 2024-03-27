This 1905 Pumper is just one of the many items displayed at the Chancellor Museum (photo/submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Inside the Chancellor Fire Hall, is a room full of historical items and memories. It could possibly be one of the best kept secrets of Turner County, as it isn’t widely known that this…
Latest News
- Parker students sweep 2024 Visual Arts Contest
- St Mary’s church in Marion removed
- Looking back at the last six months
- Monroe man taken into custody after multiple complaints
- Viborg-Hurley Elementary lights up the stage with “Night at the Movies” concert
- Fake spring #2
- The future of the Chancellor Museum
- I-W students participate in band, choral festivals
- Irene-Wakonda celebrates Prom 2024
- Dates announced for swimming lessons in Wakonda