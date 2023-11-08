The history of Veterans Day

Nov 8, 2023 | Home, News

Owen Reitzel | Writer Veterans Day is on November 11. This is a day that is set up to honor all veterans. Its origins go back as far as the first half of the 20th century.In 1921, an unknown World War I American soldier was buried in Arlington National Cemetery. This site, on a hillside…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register