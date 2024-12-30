The Lund Theatre installs new laser projector

The Lund Theatre in Viborg recently installed a new laser projector, just in time for some big name movies to hit the screen. Pictured is the line for one of the recent blockbusters, Moana 2, at the theater. (Photo/Submitted) Renae Hansen | Editor It’s been over ten years since the Love the Lund project kicked…

