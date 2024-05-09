Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The New Era staff have received the first place award for “Best Special Section” by the South Dakota NewsMedia Association during the Better NewsMedia Contest. The annual convention is put on by the South Dakota Newspaper Association.The award this year was a result of the work of many people on…
Latest News
- Centerville dog headed to Westminster Dog Show
- Centerville girls break a 40 year record at “The Wood”
- Think your kids are safe because you live in a small town?
- The New Era staff recognized by South Dakota NewsMedia Association
- Special Mother’s Day show at Gayville Hall Sunday
- I-W Fifth graders graduate from DARE
- I-W school secretaries retiring this spring
- I-W Elementary art and science fair held
- I-W Variety Show a success
- Desiree “Dez” Parmenter receives Child Advocate of the Year Award