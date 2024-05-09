The New Era staff recognized by South Dakota NewsMedia Association

May 9, 2024 | Home, News

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The New Era staff have received the first place award for “Best Special Section” by the South Dakota NewsMedia Association during the Better NewsMedia Contest. The annual convention is put on by the South Dakota Newspaper Association.The award this year was a result of the work of many people on…

