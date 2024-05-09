Think again… Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Recently, eleven men in Sioux Falls were charged with online sex crimes. The internet reaches far and wide, but when the person sitting behind the keyboard is in your back yard, it makes it just a little creepier.Many times those of us who live in small, tight knit…
Latest News
- Centerville dog headed to Westminster Dog Show
- Centerville girls break a 40 year record at “The Wood”
- Think your kids are safe because you live in a small town?
- The New Era staff recognized by South Dakota NewsMedia Association
- Special Mother’s Day show at Gayville Hall Sunday
- I-W Fifth graders graduate from DARE
- I-W school secretaries retiring this spring
- I-W Elementary art and science fair held
- I-W Variety Show a success
- Desiree “Dez” Parmenter receives Child Advocate of the Year Award