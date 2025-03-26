Timber heard around Parker

Mar 26, 2025 | Features, Home, News

The landscape of Parker has changed dramatically this year, first with the demolition of the Turner County Courthouse and now with the removal of trees along Third Street. (Photo/Submitted) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last Monday, March 17, the Parker City Council gathered for a special meeting to discuss a few special points, one of…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here