Tom Sparrow Day

Feb 7, 2024 | Features, Home, News

Members from the Department of Veteran Affairs presenting Sparrow with the Executive Proclamation from Governor Noem.( photo/Patricia Mahoney) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Tom Sparrow has been a staple around the Turner County courthouse for over the last decade. During his tenure there, he faithfully served the veterans of Turner County and South Dakota.Sparrow has…

This content is for Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register