Centerville ready to celebrate Tornado Days Renae Hansen | Managing Editor With the weather we’ve had so far this summer, tornado might be the last word you want to hear, but it’s a good thing when you’re talking about Centerville’s Tornado Days! Centerville’s biggest weekend of the year kicks off on Wednesday, July 3, and…
Latest News
- Turner County hit with Devastating Flooding
- Tornado Warning!
- Irene’s Corner Tavern open again after seven-year hiatus
- Parker bids farewell to old high school
- Dangel publishes fourth book in “World Against Them” series
- Swim lessons underway at Wakonda Pool, off to a busy season
- I-W Booster Club holds fundraising golf tournaments
- Centerville kids participate in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Peter and Wendy”
- Turner County commissioners meeting
- Turner County Deputies graduate