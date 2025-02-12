Tornadoes reveal new banners

Banners Reveal! Congratulations to the State Championship teams from 1994 for Class 9A football and 2024 Class B Girls basketball team! (Photo/Tricia Eide) Tricia Eide | Centerville Sports The 2024 Class B State Girls State basketball champions and the 1994 Class 9A State Boys football champions finally got their chance to celebrate with a big…