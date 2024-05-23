Town of Chancellor recalls board member in rare election process

Heath McManaman, his wife Layne and their two children (Photo/Submitted) Donna Rumbaugh | Writer It doesn’t happen very often in the state of South Dakota, that an elected official is removed from office, let alone in Turner County. Back in 2009, Jay Ostrem was recalled from his elected position as Mayor of the town of…
