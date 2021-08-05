Tragedy strikes in Turner County

By | Posted 22 hours ago |

Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor

A stepping-stone amongst the rubble reflects the love a family shared.  A Saturday like any other turned out to be a day like no other.  What began as a normal day for the Dannen family ended in tragedy, death, and loss.  On Saturday afternoon, July 31, the Chancellor, Lennox, and Parker fire departments were dispatched to a house fire east of Chancellor.  Hurley, Davis and Viborg were also called in for water assistance.  Also called to the scene were the Lennox and Parker Ambulance as well as the Turner County Sheriff department.  The result was complete destruction of Todd and Robin Dannens home. 

The fire claimed the life of wife and mother, Robin.  The Dannens have three children Ethan, Emilee and Xander.

Despite the efforts of many, the loss the family is feeling is real.  A fundraiser is in the planning stages to help the family recover as the home and all belongings is a total loss.  Organizers of the fundraiser “Supporting the Dannen’s” are planning a golf tournament, beanbag tournament, a 50/50 drawing, a silent auction and meal with free will donations at the Lennox Legion on September 18th at 1 p.m.  The event details can be found on facebook under “Supporting the Dannen’s”.  Anyone wishing to donate to the silent auction is asked to contact Miriah Atkins of Lennox.  

A GoFundMe page has also been set up for the family and donations can be made at www.gofundme.com

The family would like to thank the all the first responders that answered the call to help.

  • What’s Happening

    Deborah Pederson

    68  Thursday, Aug. 5 Viborg  Deborah Kay Pederson was born on May 29, 1953, near Kaylor to Floyd and Edith […]

    Ron Muller

    78  Wednesday, Aug. 1 Parker  Ronald Gene Muller was born on Oct. 21, 1942, to Donald and Jeanette (Geiken) Muller. […]

    Donna Lea Egan

    86 Wednesday, Aug. 4 Sturgis  She was born April 7, 1935, to Duard and Mildred Merrill in Parker. Donna married […]