Truck totaled south of town

December 29th, 2020

A fire broke out in a pickup just south of Parker last Tuesday afternoon. Due to high winds, the Parker Volunteer Fire Department was worried about the blaze spreading into a corn stubble field. According to fire chief Max Masters, brush trucks were able to get the fire stopped in the ditch before it took off into the field. The Ford pickup, however, was a total loss. (Photo/Sarah Ebeling)

