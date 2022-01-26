Turner County adopts redistricting resolution

Dawn Rye | Writer

Every piece of the redistricting process requires changes in many parts of the puzzle. Redistricting requires districts to have a similar population; with some counties in South Dakota not growing, the legislature must change the district boundaries based on the 2020 Census. According to the 2020 Census, District 17, including Clay and Turner County, has 23,640 and requires between 426 and 2,960 more people to make up a district.

South Dakota legislative members voted to approve the final proposal, known as Sparrow map, in 2021. The House approved the new districts in a 37-31 vote and the Senate by 30-2.

The first House plan proposed “Grouse” took District 17 no longer divided Clay County into three districts but changed townships to the north in Turner County into Hutchinson County.

The Senate redistricting proposal “Blackbird” removed Turner County from District 17 to southern Union County.

According to Senator Art Rusch, Turner County residents appeared and objected to “Blackbird.” The redistricting committee also received several written letters supporting the plan. With feedback from residents, the House members revised the map to put all of Turner County, except for one precinct needed to meet population requirements in the neighboring district, into a section with southern Lincoln and part of Union to form a rural community south the Sioux Falls metro area. In a statement made by Rusch, under the “Blackbird 2.0 plan, Turner County would lose the southeast corner, which goes in with Hutchinson County, and the rest of the county goes into a district with Lincoln County and the rest of Union County. The townships make an L shape along the county’s southwest corner, which goes in with Hutchinson County. According to Turner County Representative Richard Vasgaard, the county would lose Springvalley Township, Salem Township and Childstown to District 19.

During last week’s county commissioner meeting, a motion was made to adopt the resolution to provide alternation of commissioner districts.

Resolution #5-22 states that the Turner County Board of Commissioners has determined to change the district necessary for each section to contain equal numbers of residents by the 2020 Census.

Auditor Shelia Hagemann explained that some of the commissioners would lose or gain townships when it comes to the districts. District one represented by commissioner Jared Hybsterson covers Centerville City, Centerville Township, Danville, Irene and Turner Township.

District two, represented by commissioner Lyle Van Hove would lose Home Township, leaving Brothersfield, Parker City, Parker Township. District three, represented by commissioner Mark Kaufmann includes Dolton Township, Dolton Town, Marion City, Marion Township, Monroe Town, Monroe Township and Rosefield Township.

In the fourth district, commissioner Mick Miller would gain Norway Township. Fifth district, commissioner Tony Ciampa, loses Norway Township and gains Home Township.