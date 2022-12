Turner County Christmas celebrations schedule of events

Viborg Saturday Dec 3: 1 pm – 3 pm Jul Open House Saturday, Dec.3 Daneville Heritage Museum – visit the Christmas room, enjoy music by Bethany and Chance Erck, door prizes and goodies. Sunday Dec 4: 4:30 pm – 7 pm VCIS Parade of Homes at Our Saviors Parish Hall Christmas in the Valley-Irene SD-Saturday…