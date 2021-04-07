Turner County Commissioners approve GIS data system

By | Posted 11 hours ago |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the new GIS data system contract from $8,350.00 for the highway department. 

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the GIS database system from

Ulteig would allow him the tools to integrate the longitude and latitude of signs within the county. He noted it would simplify where the county culverts are located, bridge locations and paint stripping. Austin explained the contract cost sets the equipment up and pays the maintenance fee and an annual fee of $1,500.00.

Comments are closed.

  • Parker School discuss preliminary cost for Phase I

    11 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye| Writer During last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board discussed the design development preliminary cost for the […]

    Local bee keeper doing his part to help bees pollinate

    11 hours ago
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In the United States, bees add a value of about $15 billion or so to farmers […]

    Semi slips off road

    11 hours ago
    by

    On Monday, April 19, a side dump trailer and semi tipped onto its side just north of Parker. Two weeks […]

    Parker Art Department brings home fourth Visual Art award

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer The visual arts industry allows creative individuals to express art forms in ceramics, drawing, painting, sculpture, […]

    Parker residents can now Text 9-1-1 in an emergency

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Usually a 911 emergency is when someone needs help right away because of an injury or […]

  • Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccine distribution

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    PIERRE  – The South Dakota Department of Health announced the statewide move to Phase 2 of South Dakotas’ COVID-19 vaccination […]

    Parker Fire Department responds to grass fire

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Parker Quiz Bowl brings home championship

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Chancellor Fire Department purchased Polaris side-by-side

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Parker to host “Enchanted Forest” prom

    April 7th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer  The biggest night of the year is finally here, which means dates, dresses, tuxedos, dinner, and […]

  • What’s Happening

    Commissioners discuss future ambulance district with the City of Lennox

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, Lennox City Administrator Nate Vander Plaats and Ambulance Director […]

    Sherri Sherard

    59 Sunday, April 11 Marion Sherri Lynn Sherard was born on Sept. 14, 1961, to Lee and Darlene (Bunger) Schriever.  […]

    Margaret Elaine Peterson

    92 Sunday, April 4 Lennox Margaret Elaine Petersen was born on Oct. 3, 1928, in Hinton, Iowa, to Chris and […]