Turner County Commissioners approve GIS data system

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County Commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the new GIS data system contract from $8,350.00 for the highway department.

Highway Superintendent Kent Austin said the GIS database system from

Ulteig would allow him the tools to integrate the longitude and latitude of signs within the county. He noted it would simplify where the county culverts are located, bridge locations and paint stripping. Austin explained the contract cost sets the equipment up and pays the maintenance fee and an annual fee of $1,500.00.