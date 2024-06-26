Turner County Deputy Trevor Shaw. (Photo/Monique R. Hurtado) Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Deputies Brendan Feldhaus and Trevor Shaw were officially sworn in to the Turner County Sheriff’s office earlier this year. They spent some time training in Turner County before heading off to the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. They spent…
Latest News
- Turner County hit with Devastating Flooding
- Tornado Warning!
- Irene’s Corner Tavern open again after seven-year hiatus
- Parker bids farewell to old high school
- Dangel publishes fourth book in “World Against Them” series
- Swim lessons underway at Wakonda Pool, off to a busy season
- I-W Booster Club holds fundraising golf tournaments
- Centerville kids participate in Missoula Children’s Theatre’s “Peter and Wendy”
- Turner County commissioners meeting
- Turner County Deputies graduate