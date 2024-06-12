Turner County election results

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Last Tuesday was an important day for local elections and yet not many made an effort make their voice heard and vote. The statewide voter turnout for the Primary Election was only 17.09%. Turner County did not fare any better with an overall voter turner out of only 23.9%.Well known…
Latest News
