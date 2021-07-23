Turner County lifts burn ban

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Turner County’s burn ban took affect Wednesday, June 23 and at last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, the burn ban was lifted until it is necessary to reinstate it.

Chairman Mick Miller said he had been approached by residents looking to burn after the county has received some moisture.

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove questioned if other counties have lifted their burn ban.

Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson noted that other counties had not lifted their burn ban. He said he would reevaluate the burn ban by Sunday, Aug. 1.

Important things to remember are if someone is planning on burning a significant amount of trash or branches, etc. in a burn pit, be sure to call it into dispatch. Their number is 764-2664. The dispatcher will ask the caller specific questions that need to be answered for their mapping system. This will help avoid travelers calling in the burn and fire departments getting dispatched unnecessarily to the burn location.

Also, stay close and monitor your burns. There are some areas that still have drier fuels under green grass and fire can travel with those fuels. Embers can also land on dry wood piles, other burnable items and buildings. If possible, keep a water source nearby in case of fire spread. If you can’t safely handle a fire that escapes your control, always dial 911 and have the local fire department take care of it.