Turner County lifts burn ban

By | Posted July 23rd, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Turner County’s burn ban took affect Wednesday, June 23 and at last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, the burn ban was lifted until it is necessary to reinstate it. 

Chairman Mick Miller said he had been approached by residents looking to burn after the county has received some moisture. 

Commissioner Lyle Van Hove questioned if other counties have lifted their burn ban.

Turner County Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson noted that other counties had not lifted their burn ban. He said he would reevaluate the burn ban by Sunday, Aug. 1.

Important things to remember are if someone is planning on burning a significant amount of trash or branches, etc. in a burn pit, be sure to call it into dispatch. Their number is 764-2664. The dispatcher will ask the caller specific questions that need to be answered for their mapping system. This will help avoid travelers calling in the burn and fire departments getting dispatched unnecessarily to the burn location.

Also, stay close and monitor your burns. There are some areas that still have drier fuels under green grass and fire can travel with those fuels. Embers can also land on dry wood piles, other burnable items and buildings. If possible, keep a water source nearby in case of fire spread. If you can’t safely handle a fire that escapes your control, always dial 911 and have the local fire department take care of it.

Comments are closed.

  • Hot Hurley Nights takes a detour

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Hot Hurley Nights has been a staple in the Hurley community for many years. With the […]

    Making room for new school bus drop-off

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Parker School Board ground breaking for Phase I

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    School Resource Officer program to continue

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer At last week’s Parker School Board meeting, the board made a motion to sign the school […]

    Parker City helps replace trees

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor The Parker City Council held it’s regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday July 12.  […]

  • Got a complaint?

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Parker will be implementing new procedures for citizens to register nuisance complaints with the city […]

    Taking her passion

    July 23rd, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Many people in the show cattle industry say the ability to clip and fit an animal […]

    New Century Press hires editor

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer In a sense, everyone edits written materials. From book writers, speakers, students and journalists. Professional editors work […]

    Local kids take part learning pet care

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Taking her career to the next level

    July 15th, 2021
    by

    Dawn Rye |Writer Everyone could say they go the extra mile when it comes to working. However, almost no one […]

  • What’s Happening

    Parker 14U wraps up season

    By Shane Merrill | Sports The Parker 14U baseball team wrapped up their season last week, playing in region 5 […]

    9-10 baseball finishes season at state

    Shane Merrill | Sports The 9-10 baseball team traveled to Canova last week for the season ending State VFW 10U […]

    Rita Ann Graber

    90 Tuesday, June 29 Freeman Rita Ann (Graber) Graber was born Feb. 14, 1931, east Freeman to Carl J. and […]