Turner County Pink Ladies Present Check to Sheriff’s Department, Prepare for Upcoming Tournament

Pictured Above: Lisa Rudd, Anita Mark, Cec Kolthoff, Deputy O’Connor, Jessica Duncan, and Kathy Munkvold.

By Renae Hansen

On February 18th, Deputy O’Connor with the Turner County Sheriff’s Department was presented with a $500 donation from the Turner County Pink Ladies. This donation was provided as a contribution to the department’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser and will be used to supply their office with additional breast cancer awareness patches for sale. All proceeds from the sale of the patches will be donated to a breast cancer awareness charity.

Chances are that if you know someone who has had cancer in the past few years and lives in our area, that person has received a check from the Turner County Pink Ladies Dart League to help with their expenses. Their motto is “No one fights alone”, and they have proven that they live by those words over and over again.

Since July 2018, the group has given out over $17,800 to almost forty cancer patients. This money has been useful to those who find themselves struggling with the expenses that come from their illness. Costs that come from an unexpected diagnosis of any type of cancer can add up quickly, from travel expenses for doctor appointments, to pharmacy and medical bills, and the extra money comes in handy for those who already have a lot to deal with.

The Pink Ladies Dart League was formed over a decade ago and now boasts roughly 700 members in South Dakota, with chapters throughout the state. The Turner County Pink Ladies raise money not only by just playing darts. They have also had many various fundraisers including golf tournaments, Chase the Queen of Hearts, and events during Danish Days including a dunk tank and a small engine poker run. The group finds so many ways to have fun with one end result in mind, raising money to help those fighting cancer.

The Turner County Pink Ladies will be hosting a dart tournament at the Viborg Community Center on Saturday, March 12th. There will be food, a bar, prizes and lots of fun for dart players and spectators alike, so everyone is invited to come for a day of darts for a great cause.

