Turner County Pink Ladies Present Check to Sheriff’s Department, Prepare for Upcoming Tournament

By | Posted March 3rd, 2022 |

Pictured Above:  Lisa Rudd, Anita Mark, Cec Kolthoff, Deputy O’Connor, Jessica Duncan, and Kathy Munkvold.

By Renae Hansen

On February 18th, Deputy O’Connor with the Turner County Sheriff’s Department was presented with a $500 donation from the Turner County Pink Ladies.  This donation was provided as a contribution to the department’s breast cancer awareness fundraiser and will be used to supply their office with additional breast cancer awareness patches for sale.  All proceeds from the sale of the patches will be donated to a breast cancer awareness charity.

Chances are that if you know someone who has had cancer in the past few years and lives in our area, that person has received a check from the Turner County Pink Ladies Dart League to help with their expenses.  Their motto is “No one fights alone”, and they have proven that they live by those words over and over again.  

Since July 2018, the group has given out over $17,800 to almost forty cancer patients.  This money has been useful to those who find themselves struggling with the expenses that come from their illness.  Costs that come from an unexpected diagnosis of any type of cancer can add up quickly, from travel expenses for doctor appointments, to pharmacy and medical bills, and the extra money comes in handy for those who already have a lot to deal with.

The Pink Ladies Dart League was formed over a decade ago and now boasts roughly 700 members in South Dakota, with chapters throughout the state.  The Turner County Pink Ladies raise money not only by just playing darts.  They have also had many various fundraisers including golf tournaments, Chase the Queen of Hearts, and events during Danish Days including a dunk tank and a small engine poker run.  The group finds so many ways to have fun with one end result in mind, raising money to help those fighting cancer.

The Turner County Pink Ladies will be hosting a dart tournament at the Viborg Community Center on Saturday, March 12th.  There will be food, a bar, prizes and lots of fun for dart players and spectators alike, so everyone is invited to come for a day of darts for a great cause.

Comments are closed.

  • O say, does that Star Spangled Banner yet wave…

    March 3rd, 2022
    by

    Donna Rumbaugh | Managing Editor Today, March 3, is National Anthem Day in America.  As the people of our country […]

    Parker Public Library receives star rating

    March 3rd, 2022
    by

    In December, the Parker Public Library received a four-star rating from the Library Journal Index of Public Library Service and […]

    Summer, Sports, Fun

    March 3rd, 2022
    by

    Melissa Schultz | Writer As winter is finally coming to an end, many local businesses are getting ready to start […]

    Elementary Honor Band List 2022

    March 3rd, 2022
    by

    Everly Abbott 5th Grade Percussion Carter Berens 5th Grade Trombone John Blanco 5th Grade Clarinet Caleb Christiansen 5th Grade Trumpet […]

    Future ambulance district back up for discussion

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    Melissa Schultz |Writer Roughly 10 months ago, City of Lennox administrator Nate Vander Plaats spoke with the Turner County commissioners […]

  • Applauding our School Board Members

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    South Dakota School Board Recognition Week is the time to recognize the men and women who dedicate their time and […]

    School Board discussed the outlook for Phase II building project

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer In May of 2021, the Parker School District discussed the preliminary cost for Phase I of […]

    Parker students celebrated FCCLA week

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer FCCLA, Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. FCCLA offers intra-curricular resources and opportunities to pursue […]

    Turner County Fatal Crash

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    What:    Two-Vehicle Crash Where:  Intersection of 269th Street and 446th Avenue. Three miles west of Monroe, S.D. When:   […]

    Two People Extracted After Turner County Accident

    February 24th, 2022
    by

    Two individuals escaped with only minor injuries after an accident with a propane truck southeast of Freeman Saturday. According to […]

  • What’s Happening

    Jim “Otis” Larson

    55 Lennox Feb. 19 Jim “Otis” Larson, 55 of Lennox, SD died Saturday, February 19, 2022 while working of an […]

    Ellsworth G. Anderson

    84 Kimball March 1 Ellsworth G. Anderson, age 84, of Kimball, died Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the St. Cloud […]

    Junior High basketball wraps up season

    By coach Kirsten Wieman And that’s a wrap!  The 7th and 8th grade boys’ basketball teams ended their seasons on […]