Turner County residents to cast their vote during general election

Dawn Rye | Writer

As the 2020 general election date is fast approaching, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to elect a United States president and fill seats in Congress and state legislatures.

According to https://sdsos.gov/, if a voter cannot attend the local polling places in person on Election Day, they may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. In South Dakota, the County Election Official must receive your application for absentee ballot no later than 5 p.m. the day before the election. However, the South Dakota Secretary of State understands voters have concerns regarding COVID; their goal is to allow voters to exercise their right to vote.

The 2020 election focuses on the economy, health care, Supreme Court appointments and the coronavirus pandemic. Whether registered voters support Donald Trump or Joe Biden, they look for transparency on these critical issues.

Turner County Auditor Shelia Hagmann said there has been 1046 people who have voted absentee. She noted there are 5,778 active voters in the county. She explained there would be no additional workers at the polling places and voters are not require to wear a mask. Hagemann noted that polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Many different items are on this year’s ballot. From presidential candidates to races for US Senator, US Representative and Public Utilities Commissioner those are a few of the state wide races. Locally, State Senator in District 17 up for election are Arthur Rusch, Gregory Baldwin and Ailee Johnson. Local State Representative in District 17 are Richard Vasgaard, Sydney Davis, Caitlin Collier and Al Leber. There are also two Constitutional Amendments, and an Initiated measure 26 on the ballot.