Turner County residents to cast their vote during general election

By | Posted October 21st, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
As the 2020 general election date is fast approaching, voters will head to the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 3, to elect a United States president and fill seats in Congress and state legislatures.
According to https://sdsos.gov/, if a voter cannot attend the local polling places in person on Election Day, they may be eligible to vote by absentee ballot. In South Dakota, the County Election Official must receive your application for absentee ballot no later than 5 p.m. the day before the election. However, the South Dakota Secretary of State understands voters have concerns regarding COVID; their goal is to allow voters to exercise their right to vote.
The 2020 election focuses on the economy, health care, Supreme Court appointments and the coronavirus pandemic. Whether registered voters support Donald Trump or Joe Biden, they look for transparency on these critical issues.
Turner County Auditor Shelia Hagmann said there has been 1046 people who have voted absentee. She noted there are 5,778 active voters in the county. She explained there would be no additional workers at the polling places and voters are not require to wear a mask. Hagemann noted that polls are open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Many different items are on this year’s ballot. From presidential candidates to races for US Senator, US Representative and Public Utilities Commissioner those are a few of the state wide races. Locally, State Senator in District 17 up for election are Arthur Rusch, Gregory Baldwin and Ailee Johnson. Local State Representative in District 17 are Richard Vasgaard, Sydney Davis, Caitlin Collier and Al Leber. There are also two Constitutional Amendments, and an Initiated measure 26 on the ballot.

Comments are closed.

  • Full Circle Dairy approved for amended conditional use permit

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Tuner County planning and zoning meeting, a motion was made to approve the […]

    Full Circle Dairy requesting 7,000 head dairy

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, A1 Development Solutions updated the board on Full Circle […]

    Parker School Board addresses “Return to Learn” handbook regarding COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s school board meeting a motion was made to change the verbiage in the […]

    Senior Citizens holding strong despite COVID

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Fifty years ago, senior citizens in and around Parker started working to create a senior […]

    Rules for poll watching

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Owen Reitzel | Writer The President has enlisted his supporters to go to the polls and observe very carefully for […]

  • 101st annual crow hunt held

    October 21st, 2020
    by

    Shane Merrill | Sports The annual Turner County Crow Hunt was held last Wednesday, Oct. 14. The hunt has survived […]

    Opening pheasant season in South Dakota

    October 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer Whether hunting as an individual or a family, the tradition of pheasant hunting is an experience […]

    Council to implement transaction flat rate

    October 15th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor Monday night’s city council meeting in Parker had a large agenda but items were ticked […]

    Emergency Manager requested burn ban to be placed in Turner County

    October 15th, 2020
    by

    Dawn Rye | Writer During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to place a temporary burn […]

    National Chain open in Parker

    October 8th, 2020
    by

    Sarah Ebeling | Managing Editor The second only in South Dakota, newly designed Ace Hardware is now open — in Parker. […]

  • What’s Happening

    Delores Wray

    90 Friday, Oct. 9 Lennox Delores Darlene Haase was born on Jan. 9, 1930 at Geddes to Gustaf and (Clara) […]

    Bart Sherard

    59 Saturday, Oct. 17 Marion Bart Duane Sherard was born Jan. 25, 1961, to Duane and Helen (Andersen) Sherard. He […]

    Sharon Christensen

    78 Saturday, Oct. 17 Hurley Sharon Anne was born on Dec. 4, 1941, at home in Hurley to Lawrence and […]