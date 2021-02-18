Turner County Sheriff and EMS purchase vehicles for multiple use

By | Posted February 18th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

The price was right when Turner County Sheriff Steven Luke and Emergency Manager Brad Georgeson pushed to purchase two fully loaded SUV’s to the county commissioners recently.

Luke said the highway patrol department had two SUVs up for surplus. He explained they found a 2011 Chevy Tahoe and 2007 Chevy Suburban fully loaded for county patrol use. Luke noted the $5,800 apiece cost vehicles came complete with all lights, sirens, brand new cages, radars and computer mounts. 

Luke stated the Tahoe would be transformed into a patrol vehicle for one of the deputies. 

He noted the suburban would be split 50/50 with emergency management. Luke said the sheriff’s office would use it for transport services and evidence collecting at a big scene. Georgeson stated it would be a backup vehicle for his department to haul the emergency camper and side-by-side. 

Luke explained that the purchase of the upgraded equipment inside the SUV’s would save the county $5,000 – $8,000 in installation when installing equipment in patrol vehicles.

