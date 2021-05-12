Turner County to consider FEMA flood insurance

By | Posted May 12th, 2021 |

Dawn Rye | Writer

During last week’s Turner County commissioner’s meeting, Planning and Zoning Director Daisy Johnson said she would meet with State Attorney Katlynn Hoffman to compose a future FEMA resolution. 

Johnson said she has been reviewing the FEMA data after receiving a phone call from a FEMA representative. According to a FEMA representative, they would be mapping locations for flood risk and Turner County would need to adopt some ordinances to be covered for flood insurance. 

She explained that if the county doesn’t adopt the ordinances, the county would not be eligible for flood insurance through FEMA.  If a location falls under the high-risk flooding, FEMA must require insurance to receive future assistance from FEMA. The cities and counties are asked to adopt a resolution to accept FEMA insurance. 

Chairman Mick Miller asked what the next step is?

Johnson noted that the county would need to edit the FEMA templates to the county standards and pursue the readings to meet the October deadline.

