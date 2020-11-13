Turner County voting results

By | Posted November 13th, 2020 |

Dawn Rye | Writer
During last week’s Turner County commissioners meeting, a motion was made to approve the voting results. According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website, Turner County had 78.9 percent voter turnout with 4,595 casting ballots. After a lengthy national voting election, voters elected Joe Biden to become president for the next four years although several states have not yet called their results..
Auditor Shelia Hagemann read off the votes cast. Presidential candidates Donald Trump had 3290 votes and Joe Biden had 1139. US Senator Mike Rounds had 3416 votes, US Representative Dusty Johnson had 3885 votes, Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson had 3474 and State Senator Arthur Rusch had 3220 votes.
On the local level, State representative Richard Vasgaard and Syndey Davis were tied at 38 percent. Vasgaard had 2,797 votes and Davis had 2,757 votes. Each will represent Turner County.
She noted Precinct two, including Brothersfield Township, Home Township, Parker City, Parker City Township, had 1,058 votes in the poll books. In precinct three that includes Germantown Township, Chancellor Town, there were 344 votes cast.
Votes cast for the remaining precincts include — Childstownship, 223 votes; Norway Township, 622 votes; Viborg City, 533 votes; Irene Town, 210 votes and Turner Township 615 votes in the poll book.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State website, 65 percent of Turner County voters legalized marijuana for medical use and 35 percent said no. On Thursday, July 1, 2021, South Dakota will legalize marijuana for medicinal and recreational purposes.

