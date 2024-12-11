Turner County Weekly Commissioners meeting

Dec 11, 2024 | Home, News

Monique R. Hurtado | Writer Highway Superintendent Kent Austin started off the meeting by providing the commissioners with his weekly updates.Next, State’s Attorney Katelynn Hoffman sat before the commissioners to discuss her weekly updates. The new circuit court judge will be changing the way the he hears cases; therefore, State’s Attorney Hoffman will have to…

This content is for Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here