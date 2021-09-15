Turtle Races & Parker Fall Vendor/Craft Fair to take place

Dawn Rye | Writer

The Fall Vendor Fair and Turtle Races will be Saturday, Sept. 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Parker Community Building. Bbq sandwiches, chips, drinks, bars provided.

Sign up for the Turtle Race at Countryside or the day of the race until 11:30 a.m. Races will take place on the south side of the Community building.

Also enjoy a variety of vendors showing off custom jewelry, handmade signs, home decor, custom graphic tees & gifts, podcast info., window/gutter display, skincare products and homemade sauces, to name a few.

Some vendors include Scentsy, Norwex, Origami Owl, LA Kreations, Butterfly Boutique, Universal Windows Direct, Back Lot 605, LBri Pure and Natural, Denise’s Paparazzi Jewelry, CK Embroidery, ColorStreet and Kitchen Koozie Etc.

